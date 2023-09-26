Oxford City v Gateshead

Oxford CityOxford City19:45GatesheadGateshead
Match details to follow.
From the section National League
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chesterfield
|11
|9
|1
|1
|29
|19
|10
|28
|2
|Solihull Moors
|11
|6
|5
|0
|19
|10
|9
|23
|3
|Barnet
|11
|7
|2
|2
|21
|13
|8
|23
|4
|Gateshead
|11
|5
|4
|2
|27
|13
|14
|19
|5
|Bromley
|11
|5
|4
|2
|16
|11
|5
|19
|6
|Hartlepool
|11
|6
|1
|4
|22
|21
|1
|19
|7
|Rochdale
|11
|5
|3
|3
|18
|13
|5
|18
|8
|Woking
|11
|4
|4
|3
|15
|12
|3
|16
|9
|Altrincham
|11
|3
|6
|2
|21
|18
|3
|15
|10
|Halifax
|11
|3
|5
|3
|10
|10
|0
|14
|11
|Aldershot
|11
|4
|2
|5
|19
|22
|-3
|14
|12
|Eastleigh
|11
|3
|5
|3
|13
|18
|-5
|14
|13
|Oldham
|11
|3
|4
|4
|15
|15
|0
|13
|14
|Ebbsfleet
|11
|4
|1
|6
|17
|20
|-3
|13
|15
|Wealdstone
|11
|3
|3
|5
|13
|18
|-5
|12
|16
|Dorking
|11
|3
|3
|5
|12
|17
|-5
|12
|17
|Oxford City
|11
|2
|5
|4
|18
|20
|-2
|11
|18
|Boreham Wood
|11
|2
|5
|4
|11
|15
|-4
|11
|19
|Dag & Red
|11
|3
|2
|6
|10
|14
|-4
|11
|20
|York
|11
|2
|4
|5
|15
|20
|-5
|10
|21
|Maidenhead United
|11
|2
|4
|5
|7
|15
|-8
|10
|22
|Fylde
|11
|2
|2
|7
|17
|26
|-9
|8
|23
|Kidderminster
|11
|1
|4
|6
|5
|14
|-9
|7
|24
|Southend
|11
|5
|1
|5
|18
|14
|4
|6
