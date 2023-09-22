Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

It's a four-two split of games over Saturday and Sunday in the Scottish Premiership, here's the latest squad news and your chance to pick the team you would like to see play.

Kick-offs 15:00 BST unless stated

Saturday

Livingston v Celtic (12:30)

Livingston defender and captain Mikey Devlin is an injury doubt and versatile left-sided player Cristian Montano remains out but full-back Sean Kelly is back in contention.

Celtic's Nat Phillips has an ankle problem while fellow defender Yuki Kobayashi and wingers Mikey Johnston and Marco Tilio are closer to fitness. Liel Abada, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki and Stephen Welsh are all out.

Did you know? Livingston have lost their past four meetings with Celtic, last taking a point from a Celtic Park encounter almost two years ago.

Pick your Livingston XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Celtic XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Dundee v Kilmarnock

Dundee quartet Ryan Howley, Fin Robertson, Zach Robinson and Scott Tiffoney have picked up knocks but defenders Aaron Donnelly and Antonio Portales are back training.

Kilmarnock midfielder Liam Donnelly is nursing a calf problem while defender Corrie Ndaba remains out.

Did you know? Dundee are unbeaten in all four home games this season and have not lost in their past three meetings with Kilmarnock, winning the most recent two.

Pick your Dundee XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Kilmarnock XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Hibernian v St Johnstone

Nick Montgomery takes charge of a Hibernian home game for the first time and attackers Elie Youan and Christian Doidge are expected to be fit but Jake Doyle-Hayes, Dylan Levitt, Jojo Wollacott, Harry McKirdy and Chris Cadden remain sidelined.

St Johnstone could include Austrian midfielder Sven Sprangler for the first time should the work permit process be completed in time. Winger Drey Wright returns after a calf injury but Callum Booth, Nicky Clark, Ali Crawford, DJ Jaiyesimi and Ross Sinclair remain sidelined.

Did you know? St Johnstone have gone seven games without a victory since beating Alloa Athletic away from home in the Viaplay Cup group stage.

Pick your Hibernian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your St Johnstone XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

St Mirren v Heart of Midlothian

St Mirren expect defender James Bolton and midfielder Ryan Flynn to brush off injury concerns and leave Jonah Ayunga as their sole absentee.

Hearts have defender Odel Offiah back following illness but Yutaro Oda misses out after picking up a knock and Kyosuke Tagawa and Andy Halliday are not quite ready to return. Alex Cochrane, Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett and Barrie McKay are also out.

Did you know? St Mirren are unbeaten in nine games while Hearts ended a run of four straight defeats by beating Aberdeen last weekend and are unbeaten in their past four visits to Paisley.

Pick your St Mirren XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Heart of Midlothian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Sunday

Aberdeen v Ross County

Aberdeen are still without forward Shayden Morris due to a hamstring injury.

Ross County have Scott Allardice and Max Sheaf closing in on fitness but Ross Callachan and Ben Paton remain out long term.

Did you know? Aberdeen are without a win in six outings, losing their latest four, while County have won four of their five away games this season and are unbeaten in their past three visits to Pittodrie.

Pick your Aberdeen XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Ross County XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Rangers v Motherwell

Rangers will still be without Todd Cantwell, Danilo, Kieran Dowell and Nico Raskin.

Motherwell defender Paul McGinn returns from suspension while Pape Souare and Conor Wilkinson could return following calf injuries. Mika Biereth, Calum Butcher and Jon Obika remain out.

Did you know? Rangers are unbeaten in 17 meetings with Motherwell since October 2017 and have won four in a row since a 2-2 draw at Ibrox in February last year, with Well without a win at Ibrox in 10 visits since May 2015.

Pick your Rangers XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Motherwell XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team