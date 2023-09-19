Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Blackburn striker Sam Gallagher has scored two goals in six appearances this season

Blackburn Rovers striker Sam Gallagher has been ruled out for up to two months.

The 28-year-old was forced off after 59 minutes of Saturday's 2-1 home win over Middlesbrough with a calf injury.

"He's an important player and I feel sorry for the boy because he wants to help the team," boss Jon Dahl Tomasson told the Championship club's website. external-link

"He's a great lad, he has a great mentality and attitude, but we can't change it [his absence]."