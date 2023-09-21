Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Darren Moore has previously had spells in charge of West Brom, Doncaster and Sheffield Wednesday

Huddersfield Town have appointed former Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore as their new manager.

The 49-year-old replaces Neil Warnock in charge of the Terriers after the veteran departed following Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Stoke.

Moore led the Owls to promotion from League One last season but surprisingly left by mutual consent in the summer.

Chief executive Jake Edwards called Moore the "stand-out candidate" after an "extensive recruitment process".

"Darren has a track record of success as a player at this level, but more importantly as a manager," Edwards told the club website external-link .

"He has gone into clubs and revolutionised cultures into winning ones on the back of real challenges like relegation.

"He turned things around at West Bromwich Albion and Doncaster Rovers to make them into promotion contenders and steered Sheffield Wednesday back into the Championship last season."

Moore has added assistant manager Jamie Smith, first team coach Jimmy Shan, set-piece coach Simon Ireland, and goalkeeping coach Adriano Basso to his staff at the John Smith's Stadium.

Moore back after post-Wednesday hiatus

Under Moore's management Wednesday went on a club-record 23-game unbeaten run and became the first team not to go up automatically having won 96 points, as they finished third behind Plymouth and Ipswich.

They then made more history in the play-offs as they recovered from a 4-0 hammering at Peterborough in the first leg of their play-off semi-final to reach Wembley - the first time a team had ever overcome a deficit of more than two goals in a play-off semi-final.

A last-minute header from Josh Windass saw them beat South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley and seal a return to the Championship after two seasons away.

However, Moore left the club three weeks later with Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri saying at the time that "both parties believe that now is the right time we go our separate ways".

Moore now becomes Huddersfield's fourth managerial appointment since July 2022.

The club announced on Monday that veteran Warnock would be leaving after Wednesday's home match against Stoke City.