Oxford United are creating more chances on goal and averaging more shots on target than their opponents so far this League One season

Oxford United boss Liam Manning says their "togetherness" is helping them win games in League One.

The U's have made a strong start to the season with five wins and two losses in their opening seven matches and are third in the table.

Manning was named League One's manager of the month for August.

"We have a real togetherness. There is a real alignment in what we are trying to do with both staff and players," the 38-year-old told BBC Radio Oxford.

Oxford have not only been outscoring their opponents this campaign but they have been creating more chances going forward too.

Manning's side averages five shots on target per game which is more than any team they have come up against so far.

He believes their success is helped by a highly organised and varied training schedule.

"The players are buying in," he added.

"The staff are doing their jobs and working extremely hard to provide players the information they need to progress and get better at understanding their jobs.

"We have huge conversations in terms of what work we are delivering, when, why and what it looks like.

"The lads are quite creative in terms of putting together sessions that are similar in terms of outcomes but they look marginally different.

"So the players are working on the same things, but maybe they don't know it.

"We want the players to come and enjoy training which is really important. We also do a lot of work around our decision making and that can be some of the most pleasing bits.

"Seeing a group of players stepping up and owning their decisions collectively. We are definitely seeing all of this coming together."

Oxford take on Manning's former club MK Dons in the group stages of the EFL Trophy at the Kassam Stadium on Tuesday.

The U's return to League One action on Saturday at home to top of the table Exeter City.