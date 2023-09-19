Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Pompey boss John Mousinho says Barnsley will provide a new challenge for his side on Tuesday

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho says his side are "stronger" than last season after their unbeaten start.

Pompey are sixth in League One, three points off the top, and the only undefeated team left in the division.

"We want to be a team that mixes it up in the top six and higher," Mousinho told BBC Radio Solent.

"Towards the back end of last season we weren't quite there and when we finished eighth I thought that was about right."

Portsmouth have three wins and four draws from their first seven games but Mousinho believes they can turn more of those draws into victories.

"We are only seven games into the season," he added.

"We have a lot of work to do to keep going and showing we are a side that can push up the league.

"I think we are a stronger team than last year and that is certainly where we are trying to get to."

Barnsley an 'excellent side'

Portsmouth travel fifth-placed Barnsley on Tuesday knowing a win could put them top of League One.

The Blues narrowly escaped with a point at Derby on Saturday thanks to an injury-time goal from Colby Bishop.

Barnsley, who lost the League One play-off final last season, opened their 2022-23 campaign with a dominant 7-0 win over Port Vale but then only managed to earn one point from their following three games.

Neill Collins' side have managed to turn around their fortunes of late and have won their last three games 2-0 - albeit against teams in League One's bottom five.

"I think Barnsley are a different side to last year," Mousinho added.

"They have a different head coach and different players - the back three have all departed - and they've made changes further up the pitch.

"A different side but still an excellent side that had a really good result at the weekend [versus Burton].

"They will present a different challenge to last season."

Possession football and Saydee

Portsmouth enter Tuesday's fixture with the second highest possession percentage in the division.

Mousinho says they are not driven by the statistic.

"Ultimately we are not hugely obsessed with possession," he said.

"We do want to control games and possession is a big part of that, but we don't want to get too carried away with it, and have possession simply for the sake of possession.

"A lot of sides have dropped off us a bit so we have been able to play, but Derby didn't do that at the weekend and we don't expect Barnsley will either.

"So if we have to sacrifice possession to be a bit more direct and practical then we are happy to do that.

"We want to win games and that is the most important thing.

"Whilst possession can be one of the stats that can lead to wins, it is not always the case."

Portsmouth travel to South Yorkshire with a mostly healthy squad.

Striker Christian Saydee is expected to travel with the team after missing out at the weekend due to injury.

"Christian is okay, we had a good look at him Monday and he will most likely travel up with us and be involved in some capacity Tuesday night," Mousinho said.

"He is a massive part of the squad and the sooner we can get him back to full fitness and firing the better, but he is touch and go at the moment."