Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze and Son Heung-Min joined stars from music, film and fashion to watch Burberry's London Fashion Week show.

Premier League stars Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze and Son Heung-Min have swapped the football pitch for the catwalk.

The trio mingled with stars of music, film and fashion as they attended Burberry's London Fashion Week show.

But it was not just a watching brief.

As well as checking out the latest designs they also showed off some of the hippest looks themselves at the show in Highbury Fields in north London.

For Arsenal winger Saka and Tottenham forward Son it was a chance to put rivalries aside before they go head-to-head in the north London derby on Sunday.

Other attendees at the star-studded event included recently retired four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah, singers Kylie Minogue and Damon Albarn, and actors Rachel Weisz, Jodie Comer and Jason Statham.

The Premier League trio got a front row seat for the show

Four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah was also in attendance

They joined a myriad stars from stage and screen including Jodie Comer, Damon Albarn and Kylie Minogue