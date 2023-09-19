Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze and Son Heung-Min attend London Fashion Week
Last updated on .From the section Football
Premier League stars Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze and Son Heung-Min have swapped the football pitch for the catwalk.
The trio mingled with stars of music, film and fashion as they attended Burberry's London Fashion Week show.
But it was not just a watching brief.
As well as checking out the latest designs they also showed off some of the hippest looks themselves at the show in Highbury Fields in north London.
For Arsenal winger Saka and Tottenham forward Son it was a chance to put rivalries aside before they go head-to-head in the north London derby on Sunday.
Other attendees at the star-studded event included recently retired four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah, singers Kylie Minogue and Damon Albarn, and actors Rachel Weisz, Jodie Comer and Jason Statham.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment