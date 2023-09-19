Close menu
Champions League - Group F
PSGParis Saint Germain20:00B DortmundBorussia Dortmund
Venue: Parc des Princes

Paris Saint Germain v Borussia Dortmund

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 19th September 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich00000000
2FC Copenhagen00000000
3Galatasaray00000000
4Man Utd00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal00000000
2Lens00000000
3PSV Eindhoven00000000
4Sevilla00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Union Berlin00000000
2Napoli00000000
3Real Madrid00000000
4Sporting Braga00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica00000000
2RB Salzburg00000000
3Inter Milan00000000
4Real Sociedad00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid00000000
2Celtic00000000
3Feyenoord00000000
4Lazio00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan10100001
2Newcastle10100001
3B Dortmund00000000
4PSG00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig11001013
2Red Star Belgrade00000000
3Man City00000000
4Young Boys100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona00000000
2FC Porto00000000
3Royal Antwerp00000000
4Shakhtar Donetsk00000000
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories