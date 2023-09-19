Last updated on .From the section Derby

Ryan Nyambe has made 214 Football League appearances in his career

Derby County have signed former Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers defender Ryan Nyambe on a contract that runs until January.

The free-agent Namibia international has agreed the short-term move to the East Midlands after being released by the Latics during the summer.

The 25-year-old started his career at Rovers and spent seven seasons at Ewood Park before joining Wigan in July 2022.

He left the Latics after one season following relegation to League One.

The Rams say Nyambe's four-month deal has been done "with a view to extending".

He could make his debut in Saturday's League One trip to Carlisle United.

Derby have been seeking defensive cover after Jake Rooney was ruled out for a "significant period" with an anterior cruciate ligament injury to his right knee.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.