Wales are "excited" to start the inaugural Nation's League as they begin their qualification to Euro 2025.

"Maximum points" in Iceland on Friday and home to Denmark on Tuesday are crucial to their League A hopes.

Wales missed the 2023 World Cup after a heartbreaking loss against Switzerland but a top two finish in their A3 group would guarantee a Euro 2025 play-off.

"It was disappointing last campaign so I'm excited for the Nations League," said Wales veteran Rachel Rowe, 31.

"It's exciting with the potential of Euros qualification, it was amazing to see the development of women's football [at the World Cup] and see it getting the recognition it deserves, but from a personal and national level it was massively disappointing seeing the teams we could have been drawn against and competed against.

"I think if we went we'd have done quite well, we know how close we are, qualifying would have been the icing on the cake. We did so many things that were amazing, record-breaking crowds, we got a lot of young kids playing football within Wales, which is the bigger picture."

Wales will certainly be underdogs to progress from a group which includes Euro 2022 runners-up Germany and a Denmark side who lost in the 2023 World Cup round of 16 to hosts Australia.

However, Rowe believes a number of upsets at the World Cup such as Morocco's win over Germany will provide inspiration to Wales in their hopes of progressing.

"You look at the whole World Cup, the teams that are the underdog aren't the underdog anymore," said Rowe, who has 57 caps for her country.

"From a footballing perspective it's developing at a rapid tempo, teams are creeping up on the teams at the top, getting better and better.

"We haven't dipped after the disappointment with the World Cup campaign, the belief within this group is we can beat any opponent put in front of us and compete with the best teams in the world."

Iceland in Reykjavík on Friday will be no pushovers either. Wales played out a forgettable 0-0 draw with them at the Pinatar Cup in February and currently sit 15 places below Friday night's hosts in the World rankings.

Additionally, Iceland beat Wales' conquerors Switzerland last April, six months after the Swiss ended Welsh hopes of reaching the World Cup.

"Iceland are a very physical team, direct, we're hoping we can get the ball, possession-based football and counteract their direct play with more on the ball possession," said Rowe.

The versatile Rowe, who has played at left-back and midfield for her country, is making her return from injury having missed Wales' friendly against the USA in July.

She will hope her injury troubles are in the past with the goal of playing at her local stadium in Wales' final Nation's League campaign, against Germany at the Swansea.com stadium in December.

"Instant excitement, it's a stone's throw away from my house, I've lived there my whole life," said Rowe.

"We've played one other game that I can remember six or seven years ago and it's going to be a special day for me playing there."

Wales will be led by captain Sophie Ingle who returns from suspension

Reading to Rangers

Rowe was one of several Welsh players to change clubs over the summer, with Rhiannon Roberts switching from Liverpool to Spain's Real Betis and Carrie Jones moving from Manchester United to newly promoted Bristol City.

Rowe's move from Reading, where she spent eight years, to Rangers is a move she is really "enjoying" and offering the challenge of increased leadership responsibilities.

"It's different, but I've settled in really well, it's a great environment," said Rowe of her Scotland move.

"Changing clubs after being somewhere for so long, I didn't know what to expect but I'm definitely happy with the decision I made and the people who have integrated me into the group up there.

"Reading is all I've known for the last eight years, but it was definitely time for a change, to challenge myself with different things, off the field things.

"More leadership roles and how I can develop as a player, not just in my playing ability, it's been a different challenge and there are a lot of things I can improve on and I think I can get that out there."

For Wales, Rowe has become accustomed to playing at left-back, a position she frequently inhabited for Reading also despite being right-footed. However, her only appearance so far for Rangers saw her line up as an attacking midfielder.

Rowe showcased her attacking prowess for Wales as a left winger against Portugal in April, earning Wales a creditable draw with a sumptuous dipping volley which kissed the inside of the post on the way in.

"You play whatever position you're suited to within the group to make it the strongest team. If that's me playing left-back or goalkeeper, it's something you're willing to do when you come into the national squad," said Rowe.

"I am more of a forward-thinking player, I've played my whole career there. I had a stint with Reading at left-back and I'm prepared to do a job wherever, but my preferred position where I think I can express myself as a player is higher up."