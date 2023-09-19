Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ivan Provedel was allowed to run unmarked into the area to meet Luis Alberto's cross and head in

Goalkeeper Ivan Provedel scored a 95th-minute equaliser as Lazio held Atletico Madrid to a draw in their Champions League opener.

With just seconds remaining, Provedel went up for a late corner and glanced a fine header into the net from Luis Alberto's cross.

It prompted wild celebrations from the Lazio players, who raced to hug their unlikely goalscoring hero.

Pablo Barrios' deflected strike had given Atletico a first-half lead.

After Alvaro Morata hit the post, Provedel made several excellent saves to keep Lazio in the match before providing the crucial contribution at the other end of the pitch to earn the Italians a point in Group E.

Provedel becomes the fourth different goalkeeper to score a Champions League goal, after Jorg Butt (three between 2000 and 2009 - all penalties), Sinan Bolat (December 2009) and Vincent Enyeama (September 2010).

He is also only the second goalkeeper ever to score from open play after Bolat, who also scored a 95th-minute equaliser, with his coming for Standard Liege against AZ Alkmaar.

The goal sparked wild celebrations among the Lazio players

