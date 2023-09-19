Close menu
Champions League - Group E
LazioLazio1Atl MadridAtlético Madrid1

Lazio 1-1 Atletico Madrid: Goalkeeper Ivan Provedel scores injury-time equaliser

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ivan Provedel
Ivan Provedel was allowed to run unmarked into the area to meet Luis Alberto's cross and head in

Goalkeeper Ivan Provedel scored a 95th-minute equaliser as Lazio held Atletico Madrid to a draw in their Champions League opener.

With just seconds remaining, Provedel went up for a late corner and glanced a fine header into the net from Luis Alberto's cross.

It prompted wild celebrations from the Lazio players, who raced to hug their unlikely goalscoring hero.

Pablo Barrios' deflected strike had given Atletico a first-half lead.

After Alvaro Morata hit the post, Provedel made several excellent saves to keep Lazio in the match before providing the crucial contribution at the other end of the pitch to earn the Italians a point in Group E.

Provedel becomes the fourth different goalkeeper to score a Champions League goal, after Jorg Butt (three between 2000 and 2009 - all penalties), Sinan Bolat (December 2009) and Vincent Enyeama (September 2010).

He is also only the second goalkeeper ever to score from open play after Bolat, who also scored a 95th-minute equaliser, with his coming for Standard Liege against AZ Alkmaar.

Goalkeeper Ivan Provedel celebrates scoring a last-minute equaliser
The goal sparked wild celebrations among the Lazio players
Goalkeeper Ivan Provedel celebrates scoring a last-minute equaliser
Provedel is the first goalkeeper to score in the Champions League in 13 years, since Vincent Enyeama scored a penalty in September 2010
Goalkeeper Ivan Provedel celebrates scoring a last-minute equaliser
Provedel is now just one of four goalkeepers to score in the Champions League, and the first to score from open play since Sinan Bolat in 2009

Line-ups

Lazio

Formation 4-3-3

  • 94Provedel
  • 77Marusic
  • 4Gabarrón GilBooked at 84mins
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 3PellegriniSubstituted forLazzariat 38'minutes
  • 6KamadaSubstituted forGuendouziat 62'minutes
  • 5VecinoSubstituted forCataldiat 76'minutes
  • 10Romero Alconchel
  • 7Felipe AndersonSubstituted forIsaksenat 62'minutes
  • 17ImmobileBooked at 84mins
  • 20ZaccagniSubstituted forPedroat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Guendouzi
  • 9Pedro
  • 15Casale
  • 18Isaksen
  • 19Castellanos
  • 23Hysaj
  • 29Lazzari
  • 32Cataldi
  • 33Sepe
  • 34Gila
  • 59Renzetti
  • 65Rovella

Atl Madrid

Formation 5-3-2

  • 13Oblak
  • 16Molina
  • 15Savic
  • 20WitselSubstituted forCorreaat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 22Hermoso
  • 12Dias LinoBooked at 67minsSubstituted forRiquelmeat 79'minutes
  • 14Llorente
  • 24BarriosSubstituted forGiménezat 45'minutes
  • 8Saúl
  • 7GriezmannBooked at 26mins
  • 19Morata

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 2Giménez
  • 3Azpilicueta
  • 10Correa
  • 17Galán
  • 25Riquelme
  • 27Kostis
  • 30El Jebari
  • 31Gomis
  • 36Calatrava Torrado
  • 40Guerrero
Referee:
Slavko Vincic
Attendance:
46,168

Match Stats

Home TeamLazioAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home19
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home11
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Lazio 1, Atletico Madrid 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Lazio 1, Atletico Madrid 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Lazio 1, Atletico Madrid 1. Ivan Provedel (Lazio) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luis Alberto with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Nahuel Molina.

  5. Booking

    Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid).

  7. Post update

    (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid).

  9. Post update

    Gustav Isaksen (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pedro (Lazio) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Jan Oblak.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Danilo Cataldi (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Marusic.

  13. Post update

    Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Alessio Romagnoli (Lazio).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luis Alberto (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Pedro.

  16. Booking

    Ciro Immobile (Lazio) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Booking

    Patric (Lazio) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Rodrigo Riquelme (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Danilo Cataldi (Lazio).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Manuel Lazzari.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich00000000
2FC Copenhagen00000000
3Galatasaray00000000
4Man Utd00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal00000000
2Lens00000000
3PSV Eindhoven00000000
4Sevilla00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Union Berlin00000000
2Napoli00000000
3Real Madrid00000000
4Sporting Braga00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica00000000
2RB Salzburg00000000
3Inter Milan00000000
4Real Sociedad00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Feyenoord11002023
2Atl Madrid10101101
3Lazio10101101
4Celtic100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG11002023
2Newcastle10100001
3AC Milan10100001
4B Dortmund100102-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig11003123
2Man City11003123
3Red Star Belgrade100113-20
4Young Boys100113-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11005053
2FC Porto11003123
3Shakhtar Donetsk100113-20
4Royal Antwerp100105-50
View full Champions League tables

