Head coach Michael Duff applauds Swansea fans after the game at Queens Park Rangers

Michael Duff believes he still has the backing of Swansea City's bosses despite equalling the club's worst start to a league season in 32 years.

Swans head coach Duff, who took charge in the summer, has yet to win in the Championship after seven games.

An end to that miserable run was in sight at Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday night before the "bitter pill" of conceding a 94th-minute equaliser.

"There were improvements but I know we're in a winning business," he said.

Tuesday night's draw at Loftus Road still leaves Swansea in the relegation zone and facing what already looks like a crucial home game against fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, with the second from bottom Owls a point and a place behind them.

"I've had conversations with the board and I believe I have their full support, but I'm not in control of that," Duff added.

"However, the world we live in is about winning. People probably won't listen to a lot of what I say because we haven't won. But all I ask is whether the players are giving me everything and they are.

"I know we have to win games. I'm not trying to pull the wool over anyone's eyes. The last two games were really poor against bitter rivals (Cardiff City and Bristol City) so I understand why that gets the fans' backs up, they are results led.

"There were improvements at QPR but I know you can't just keep having small positives, you have to win and if we go 10, 15 or 20 games without one, then I won't be here.

"But right now I'm looking at the positives because we need to build a framework. You can't just have freedom all the time and then concede soft goals.

"We've improved areas and certain parts and it's different to last year, I accept that, but we need a solid foundation. Last year Swansea was 25th in the league for xg (expected goals) against, this season we're fifth.

"I know some will say I'm talking nonsense because we haven't won but it's not smoke and mirrors, that us trying to build a platform and a strong defensive shape to start becoming better with the ball.

"I still believe that's the way to go, but we just need that 100-minute performance."