Last updated on .From the section Football

Argentine striker Alejo Veliz came off the bench for Tottenham Under-21s in their 5-0 EFL Trophy win at Colchester.

The 20-year-old under-20 international joined Spurs from Rosario Central last month in a deal said to be worth £13m.

He got his first taste of English football having replaced Will Lankshear after 62 minutes in Essex.

Spurs cruised to an opening win in Group L thanks to doubles from Jamie Donley and Jude Soonsup-Bell and another from Lankshear.

Elsewhere there were wins for Liverpool, Aston Villa and West Ham's youngsters while Everton, Fulham and Crystal Palace's sides tasted defeat.

Records tumbled at St James Park as Reading romped to a 9-0 win at injury-hit League One rivals Exeter in Group O - the Grecians' joint-worst ever defeat and the Royals' biggest win in 122 years.

Tom McIntyre took just three minutes to put the visitors ahead and a Zak Jules own-goal doubled the advantage just after the half-hour.

It was not until 56 minutes that Paul Mukairu grabbed a brace inside four minutes and Dom Ballard, Ben Elliot, Taylan Harris, Caylan Vickers and Ballard again completed the rout in the closing stages.

Wigan come from behind to stun Leicester

Leicester's youngsters were also on the end of a big defeat having taken the lead at Wigan in Group D.

Arjan Raikhy's powerful opener for the Foxes on 30 minutes was cancelled out within four minutes by a penalty from Latics striker Josh Magennis after a foul on debutant Liam Shaw.

Magennis turned the tie on its head within seconds of the turnaround and Wigan ran riot with Callum Lang, a Brad Young own-goal, Harry McHugh, Chris Sze and Josh Stones completing a 7-1 thrashing.

Josh Magennis has scored three goals so far for Wigan Athletic this season

Meanwhile, Liverpool's Under-21s saw-off Morecambe with ease in Group A.

Mateusz Musialowski put the Reds ahead on 13 minutes with a deflected effort and Calum Scanlon slotted the second just before the half-hour with first-team prospect Bobby Clark getting the third with another deflected shot before the interval.

West Ham left it late to deny Bristol Rovers a second Group P win, however.

Sam Finley had put Gas ahead midway through the first half but Callum Marshall levelled from the spot 20 minutes from time and George Earthy turned the tie around 12 minutes from time while Marshall's second sealed it in stoppage time.

Sutton edged out on penalties by Orient upset Fulham

Sutton stunned Aston Villa's Under-21s with a 100th-minute equaliser, only for Villa to edge the penalty shootout in Group J.

It took just six minutes for Tommi Dylan O'Reilly to put Villa ahead from the spot and Omari Kellyman thought he'd won it for the Villains on 68 minutes, however Hisham Kasimu halved the deficit 11 minutes from time and then Harry Beautyman struck in the dying seconds to ensure spot-kicks.

The visitors were a perfect five-from-five with United's Robert Milsom the only player not to convert.

Fulham were also stunned at Leyton Orient to lose on penalties for the second game in succession in Group M.

Ethan Galbraith jinked into the box and put the Os ahead with his first goal for the club after just nine minutes but Kristian Sekularac levelled for the visitors after pouncing on a defensive slip in first-half stoppage time.

Ollie O'Neill thought he had won it in the second half for the Cottagers but Idris El Mizouni popped up to equalise six minutes into added time and it was the defender who struck the winning penalty as Orient prevailed 5-4 in the subsequent shootout.

Everton, Brighton and Crystal Palace all beaten

A youthful Everton side were beaten at Doncaster in Group H. Louie Marsh put the hosts ahead just before the hour with Harrison Biggins making the game safe nine minutes from time.

A dramatic penalty two minutes into stoppage time from Luke Leahy gave Wycombe a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace Under-21s to give their Group K campaign the perfect start.

Having won their opening tie, Brighton's Under-21s were beaten 4-1 on penalties at Shrewsbury after a goalless draw in 90 minutes in Group I.

Derby overcame Lincoln 2-0 at Pride Park to take charge of Group G.

The Rams went ahead six minutes after half-time through Tom Barkhuizen and Louie Sibley put the result beyond doubt 13 minutes from time.

Jack Payne's second half penalty made it two wins from two for MK Dons in Group N as they won 1-0 at former boss Liam Manning's Oxford, who had also won their opening fixture.