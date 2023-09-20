Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Cheltenham manager Wade Elliott has left the club after a winless start to the season that has seen the team also fail to score.

The Robins are bottom of League One, with one point, having lost seven of their eight games.

Their 3-0 defeat by Peterborough saw them equal the English Football League record set by Halifax in 1990-91 of eight games without scoring a goal.

Elliott, 44, took over from Michael Duff as head coach in June 2022.

The former midfielder joined Cheltenham's coaching staff in 2020 and was first-team coach prior to taking the top job.

But after guiding the team to League One safety and 16th place last season, Cheltenham have begun this season on a torrid run and failed to score or register a win.

Assistant manager Kevin Russell has been placed in caretaker charge ahead of the team's game against Shrewsbury on Saturday.

"The directors would like to place on record their appreciation for Wade's contribution since joining the club as a coach in September 2020, playing a significant role in the League Two title win and then the club's highest finish alongside Michael Duff," a club statement read. external-link

"He was named head coach last summer and went on to achieve the club's second-highest finish in his own right."