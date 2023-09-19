Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic are showing interest in 21-year-old Serbia winger Nemanja Jovic, who left Partizan Belgrade this summer to explore options outside of his home country. (Estadio Deportivo via Scottish Sun) external-link

Title-winning former Rangers midfielder Brandon Barker, 26, is still looking for a new club three weeks after the transfer window shut. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Feyenoord's ploy of turning on the sprinkler system before the game against Celtic despite rain on Tuesday in order to provide a fast surface paid off with the free-kick that deceived Joe Hart. (De Telegraaf via Daily Record) external-link

Former Rangers manager Alex McLeish says it is time for the new strikers at Ibrox to "bare their teeth" and show some physicality. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Midfielder Tom Lawrence has vowed his best for Rangers is yet to come and that he is relishing the European campaign after an injury-hit first season at Ibrox. (The Scotsman) external-link

Former Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has a clause in his contract allowing him to be released for free if Santos get relegated for the first time in the Brazilian club's history. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Pittodrie midfielder Andreas Mayer has warned Aberdeen will need to suddenly find top form and Frankfurt "have a bad day" for the Dons to cope with the Bundesliga club in front of their vociferous support. (Press & Journal) external-link

Former Celtic youngster Ben Doak has been hailed as "the Scottish Vinicius" after the Scotland Under-21 winger signed a new long-term Liverpool contract. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ex-Hibernian striker Tam McManus says new manager Nick Montgomery must sort his defence out or risk revisiting the dark days of 2003. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee manager Tony Docherty admits it will be strange to face Derek McInnes, who he was assistant to last season, when his side play Kilmarnock on Saturday. (The Courier) external-link

Falkirk captain Stephen McGinn believes Michael Beale selected Ridvan Yilmaz over Borna Barisic against St Johnstone because the Rangers left-back played two games for Croatia in the week after being unavailable for the Old Firm game. (Go Radio via Scottish Sun) external-link

Ex-Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst was given a warm welcome as he returned to the ground where he made his name to take in Celtic's Champions League defeat against Feyenoord. (Scottish Sun) external-link

