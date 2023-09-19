Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Dino Maamria has been in charge of Burton Albion for a year

Boss Dino Maamria is adamant his Burton Albion side will "kick on" after ending their winless start to the season with victory at high-flying Port Vale.

Burton had taken just two points and scored only two League One goals in seven games before denying the Valiants top spot with a 3-2 victory on Tuesday.

"The confidence and belief in the team has been unwavering," Maamria told BBC Radio Derby.

"It was a brilliant performance and a brilliant win."

Beryly Lubala, Steve Seddon and Kwadwo Baah each scored their first goals for the Brewers to help them secure all three points after another slow start to the season.

It was a similar start in 2022-23 that led to Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink resigning as manager, leaving Maamria to step into the top job from his role as assistant.

The Tunisian took charge when Burton were bottom, having taken just one point from seven games, and guided them to a 15th-place finish.

Maamria has encouraged his players to "let the winning feeling sink in" after prevailing at Vale Park.

"What was really important, and I emphasised this while we were not winning games, is that we are a good group of people, staff and players who believe in each other," Maamria added.

"I know that when this group of players get going, we are going to win a lot.

"We showed a lot of quality on the ball, scored three brilliant goals and could have scored more. We had to show courage, resilience and determination to defend our box. There were some awesome performances throughout the team.

"I'm really pleased for the group because they have worked so hard. We have always had confidence in each other and I'm sure we will kick on."