England and Scotland most recently met at the 2019 World Cup, with the Lionesses winning 2-1

England host Scotland at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on Friday evening in the inaugural game of the Uefa Women's Nations League for both of the home nations.

For the Lionesses, it is their first game since the Women's World Cup final when they suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Spain at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Scotland, meanwhile, are aiming to upset their neighbours in their own backyard - and there is more than just local pride at stake.

The results from the Nations League will be used to determine the European competitors in the women's football event at the 2024 Olympics. If England win their group then reach the final, then Team GB qualify for the Paris games.

From the group stage, the four table-toppers will advance to February's Nations League finals. As well as England and Scotland, Group A1 features Belgium and the Netherlands.

If Olympic hosts France do not reach the Nations League final, the winners and runners-up will take the two spots up for grabs. If France are in the final, one would go to the third-placed team.

Results from the group stages will also be used to determine the groups for Euro 2025 qualifying.

Russo absent for 'period of recuperation'

Alessia Russo trained at St. George's Park on Thursday but will not face Scotland on Friday

Arsenal striker Alessia Russo will not be involved in the game against Scotland, England manager Sarina Wiegman has said.

Russo, who played in her club's Women's Champions League qualifying matches earlier this month, joined up with the squad later than other players following what the Football Association said was a "period of recuperation".

Wiegman said: "She's fine, she's good, but before camp I had a conversation with her and I decided that she needed a little more rest.

"So she came in yesterday. She won't be available for tomorrow."

Wiegman said Russo will be available when England face the Netherlands in Utrecht on Tuesday in their second group game.

"She's a human being, and that's physical and mental - you can't see it separately," added Wiegman.

"We had a conversation and we have a team programme, and we modify individually.

"Especially at this stage, with the games now already coming up - we've talked about the calendar, such a short turnaround - you have conversations with players and they have a feeling."

The FA confirmed on Wednesday Wiegman is in line to manage the British team at the Olympics should they qualify.

"Of course it's very exciting and I'm honoured to be able to get that role," she said. "The Olympics is a very special tournament too and that's what we want to play - big tournaments. But there's still a long way to go."

'England will know they're in for a tough test'

Caroline Weir wants Scotland to showcase the "progress" they've made in the last year, since failing to qualify for the World Cup.

Real Madrid star Caroline Weir may be one Scottish player Wiegman will look at if Team GB qualify for the Olympics but, for now, the former Manchester City midfielder's "full focus" is on taking on the Auld Enemy.

Weir featured in the World Cup defeat by England in 2019, but is keen to show the "progress" Scotland have made in the last year.

That has included victories over Australia and Costa Rica, who both featured in the 2023 World Cup.

"This is where we want to be," said Weir, 28. "We know it's going to be tough but this is where we can learn and improve from, and challenge ourselves.

"I really believe we've made progress over the last six months, but this is where it shows and these are the kind of games we need to be playing in.

"We have a lot of respect for what England have done in the last 12 months, but I think they know they're in for a tough test - we're on a good run ourselves. We think it's a great time to play them."

Pedro Martinez Losa's side are unbeaten in their last six games and he believes there has been "a change in mindset" within his squad that they're good enough to compete at the highest level.

"We've had the feeling we were doing a lot of very good things on the pitch, but we were lacking that latter step," the head coach said.

"That comes with time, consistency and the mentality of the team. Then, when we were capable of producing a few positive results, there's been a change in the mindset of the players to believe in themselves.

"We insisted to the players we needed to do that, but sometimes acts are more powerful than words."