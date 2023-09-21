Ben Heneghan: Fleetwood Town sign former Sheff Wed defender for free
Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood
League One strugglers Fleetwood Town have signed former Sheffield Wednesday defender Ben Heneghan.
The 30-year-old, who has not played since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury last October, was released by the Owls in the summer.
He becomes Lee Johnson's first signing as Cod Army boss and might make his debut at Burton Albion on Saturday.
"I feel perfectly good and have a point to prove here at Fleetwood," he told the club website.
Fleetwood, who are without a win this season, have not stated how long Heneghan's contract is.
