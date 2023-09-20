Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Baroness Campbell is credited with helping transform the women's game in England

Baroness Sue Campbell will step down from her role as director of women's football at the Football Association next year.

The 74-year-old joined the FA in 2016 and has been credited with helping to transform the women's game.

In 2022, England won the Euros and they reached the final of the World Cup against Spain last month.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham paid tribute to Baroness Campbell, saying: "We've been lucky to have her."

He added: "She has done an outstanding job.

"Sue's current focus is on the vision, strategy and structure for the next stage of development for the women's professional game and she will continue to drive this in the months ahead."

Nottingham-born Baroness Campbell, who also helped to grow the women's Super League and Championship, said: "We have had a shared mission and, as a team, we have taken the game to a new level.

"We have made tremendous progress to date, but there is still more to do in the months ahead to ensure that we create a truly equitable game for all."

The FA is working to address the wide-ranging recommendations of a review of women's football conducted by former England international Karen Carney and commissioned by the government, which were published in July.