Craig Cathcart celebrates scoring for Northern Ireland against Wales in Cardiff in 2016

KV Kortrijk defender Craig Cathcart retires from professional football after winning 73 caps for Northern Ireland, BBC Sport understands.

The 34-year-old signed for the Belgian top-flight club earlier this month after nine years at Watford.

Cathcart started his career at Manchester United but did not make a competitive first-team appearances before moving to Blackpool in 2010.

Cathcart made his last NI appearance against Slovenia a fortnight ago.

The central defender, who also made his international debut against Slovenia in 2010, scored two goals for Northern Ireland.

Cathcart captained Northern Ireland during the Euro 2024 qualifiers against San Marino and Finland in March.

He was injured in the 4-2 defeat by Slovenia in the Euro 2024 qualifier and subsequently ruled out of the Group H game against Kazakhstan three days later.

Cathcart joined KV Kortrijk on a one-year contract following his release by Watford at the end of last season.

He had a loan spell at Royal Antwerp in Belgium in the 2007-08 season during his time at Manchester United.