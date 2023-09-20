Last updated on .From the section European Football

David Moyes won the first European trophy of his career as he led West Ham to the Europa Conference League title last season

West Ham boss David Moyes hopes to experience more "magical" moments as his side prepare for a third consecutive campaign in Europe.

The Hammers won the Europa Conference League last season by beating Fiorentina in the final.

It means they compete in the Europa League this term, with their campaign getting under way on Thursday against Serbians TSC at London Stadium.

"Last year was magical," said Moyes.

"To be fortunate enough to win a European trophy is not something you get to do every day."

He added: "I've got to say there's an inner glow about me because I know getting that victory means so much.

"I'm pleased to carry that with me now. I hope we can do it again, I really do, because of the magic feeling when it happened, the aftermath, what it meant to so many people in east London and to West Ham supporters in particular."

Declan Rice captained West Ham to European glory last season but he has since moved on to Arsenal.

The Hammers have reinvested the £105m they received for the England midfielder into their squad, signing Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Mohammed Kudus.

West Ham have made a strong start to the season, winning three of their five Premier League games so far.

"I think we've tried to build a stronger whole group," Moyes added.

"The competition is good in the squad. We want to keep that strong and the players are in a confident frame of mind, which comes from victories and playing well."

Mexican midfielder Alvarez is suspended for Thursday's game but Ghanaian winger Kudus could make his first start for the club.