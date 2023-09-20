Last updated on .From the section European Football

Liverpool were beaten by Sevilla in the Europa League final in 2016

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his side are in the Europa League to win it as the German boss looks to add another trophy to his collection.

The Reds have won the Champions League, the Premier League, the Club World Cup, the FA Cup and Carabao Cup under Klopp.

But in his first season in charge in 2015-16, they were beaten by Sevilla in the Europa League final - their last appearance in the competition.

"We are here to compete, not to give opportunities," Klopp said.

"My first year I thought the Europa League was a bit too much for us until we got to the final.

"I don't think we were exceptional until the quarter-final, semi-final.

"It is a different time, a different team. We are better prepared. We enjoy it more to be here because we had no clue at that time what to expect.

"We have to be motivated and we are excited to play in the Europa League."

Liverpool begin their Europa League campaign in Austria as they take on LASK, before Group E games against French side Toulouse and Belgians Union SG.

The Reds are one of the favourites to win the competition but captain Virgil van Dijk is keeping expectations in check.

"It's a reflection of the world we live in at the moment, it's from one extreme to the other," he said.

"We have to just stay calm and level-headed, there are so many games to play and twists and turns to happen.

"Everyone else from the outside world will say things but we should not worry and think about it."