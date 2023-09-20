Close menu
Brighton & Hove Albion v AEK Athens: Roberto de Zerbi says Albion 'cannot lose DNA'

Brighton players training
Brighton finished sixth last season - their highest ever finish in the Premier League

Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi says his side "cannot lose our DNA" in their debut European season.

Albion host AEK Athens in the Europa League group stages, the first European game in the club's history.

"We are improving, but we are not a big, big team yet - but we are a good team," De Zerbi said.

"We believe in ourselves and the quality of the players, the level of the club, the quality of the play - but we are Brighton, we know our level."

Albion, who reached Europe by finishing sixth in the Premier League last season, are second favourites behind Liverpool to win the tournament with bookmakers.

The Italian added: "We have the ambition to become better and better, step by step in every competition and in every game.

"The way how we will play and can compete can give us an upgrade - but when I am speaking about, 'we are Brighton' it is because we cannot forget where we have started and who we were.

"We cannot lose our DNA - because if we think, 'we are better', then we make a big mistake."

Spain forward Ansu Fati could make his first start for the club since a loan move from Barcelona.

Pervis Estupinan and Facundo Buonanotte are likely to be involved after missing the weekend's win over Manchester United following international duty, while Solly March is expected to be fit following a muscle injury.

Midfielder Pascal Gross is likely to make his European debut at the age of 32. The German, who joined Albion in 2017, scored in Saturday's 3-1 win at Old Trafford.

"This occasion will mean a lot. I have been watching European football all my life so this is a proud moment," he said.

"I am looking forward to it and I want to enjoy it, but I also want to win the game.

"I never thought we could come this far, it's incredible how far we've grown - especially in the last year.

"We are happy with where we are now but we can keep growing all the time."

Top Stories