Europa Conference League - Group E
Legia WarsawLegia Warsaw17:45Aston VillaAston Villa
Venue: Stadion Legii Warszawa im. Jozefa Pilsudskiego

Legia Warsaw v Aston Villa: Unai Emery excited as Villa make Europe return

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Unai Emery gestures during an Aston Villa game
A win for Unai Emery on Thursday will be his 100th in Europe

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery wants to write a new chapter at the club as they prepare to start their first European season in 13 years.

Villa are playing in the Europa Conference League this season and kick off their Group E campaign against Legia Warsaw in Poland on Thursday.

Emery won the Europa League three times with Sevilla and once with Villarreal.

"It means a lot, Europe, I want to share it with Aston Villa fans, players, coaches," he said.

"I want to write a new chapter.

"Sometimes there's been success, sometimes not but you are always trying to use each experience to get better. Every moment, winning or losing, is a very good experience."

Midfielder Jacob Ramsey and full-back Alex Moreno are doubts with foot and hamstring concerns respectively but have travelled with the Villa squad.

As well as Legia Warsaw, Emery's side will play Dutch side AZ Alkmaar and HSK Zrinjski Mostar, who are champions in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Poland international Matty Cash says he and his Villa team-mates are looking no further than trying to get out of their group.

"We know our role and what we want to achieve," he said.

"You are always going to get added pressure and noise outside but we want to achieve what we have set out to do.

"We have to respect there are really good clubs in this competition who are here for a reason. We want to win the group and then take it from there."

