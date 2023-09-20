Real Madrid v Union Berlin

Attempt missed. David Alaba (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 25Arrizabalaga Revuelta
- 17Vázquez
- 22Rüdiger
- 6Nacho
- 4Alaba
- 10Modric
- 18Tchouaméni
- 5Bellingham
- 12Camavinga
- 14Joselu
- 11Rodrygo
Substitutes
- 8Kroos
- 13Lunin
- 15Valverde
- 19Ceballos
- 20García Torres
- 21Díaz
- 23Mendy
- 31Cañizares
- 33García
- 36Tobias da Silva
Union Berlin
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Rønnow
- 5Doekhi
- 23Bonucci
- 4Monteiro Pinto Leite
- 18Juranovic
- 33Král
- 29TousartBooked at 1mins
- 20Laïdouni
- 6Gosens
- 27Becker
- 17Behrens
Substitutes
- 3Jaeckel
- 7Aaronson
- 10Volland
- 11Fofana
- 26Roussillon
- 28Trimmel
- 36Kemlein
- 37Schwolow
- 39Stein
- Referee:
- Espen Eskås
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away5
Live Text
Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alex Král (1. FC Union Berlin).
Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alex Král (1. FC Union Berlin).
Offside, Real Madrid. Antonio Rüdiger tries a through ball, but Joselu is caught offside.
Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Luka Modric.
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Aïssa Laïdouni (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Behrens (1. FC Union Berlin).
Attempt missed. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joselu.
Attempt blocked. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Attempt missed. Kevin Behrens (1. FC Union Berlin) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Josip Juranovic with a cross.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Danilho Doekhi.
Attempt missed. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Modric following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Diogo Leite.
Attempt missed. Joselu (Real Madrid) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.
Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Tousart (1. FC Union Berlin).