Sarina Wiegman was named Uefa women's coach of the year in August

England manager Sarina Wiegman will be the head coach of the Team GB women's football team should they qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Great Britain will reach the Olympics if nominated nation England top their Uefa Nations League group.

Players from all four home nations would be eligible to represent Team GB.

"The Olympics Games is such a special sporting event and, for women's football, one of the biggest stages to play," said Wiegman.

"That is the goal, but we know it cannot happen if we don't do our job in the Nations League.

"Until that is complete, it would not be right to talk any more about Team GB including speculation about players and any early preparations."

England are in a Nations League group with Belgium, the Netherlands and Scotland. They face Scotland in their opener on 22 September in Sunderland, before playing the Netherlands in Utrecht four days later.

In 2021, then England interim boss Hege Riise led Team GB to a quarter-final exit against Australia at the Tokyo Olympics.