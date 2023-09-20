Bristol City appoint chief operating officer after Phil Alexander leaves
Bristol City have promoted Tom Rawcliffe to the role of chief operating officer after the departure of chief executive Phil Alexander.
Rawcliffe will combine the new role with his previous work as the club's finance officer.
Brian Tinnion continues as technical director, overseeing football matters alongside manager Nigel Pearson.
Alexander, who recently left the Championship club after less than eight months, will not be directly replaced.