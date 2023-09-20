Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Phil Alexander left as Bristol City's chief executive earlier this week after less than eight months

Bristol City have promoted Tom Rawcliffe to the role of chief operating officer after the departure of chief executive Phil Alexander.

Rawcliffe will combine the new role with his previous work as the club's finance officer.

Brian Tinnion continues as technical director, overseeing football matters alongside manager Nigel Pearson.

Alexander, who recently left the Championship club after less than eight months, will not be directly replaced.