Spain players returned to training on Wednesday following the end of their boycott

The Spanish football federation has sacked its general secretary Andreu Camps and apologised for what happened after the Women's World Cup final.

The RFEF said it had "accelerated" the "profound changes" promised to players.

"The RFEF is aware of the absolute need to start a new stage and close the institutional crisis that opened after the national team's victory in the World Cup," the federation said.

Earlier, most players agreed to end their boycott of the national team.

Players began the boycott after then RFEF president Luis Rubiales kissed forward Jenni Hermoso following Spain's triumph over England in the Women's World Cup final on 20 August.

Following the end to their boycott on Wednesday, the RFEF said it "dispensed with the services" of Camps.

It also apologised for putting players through "unwanted circumstances" and specifically to Hermoso for being "immersed in a situation that she did not create".

"We understand that the players need to feel that the federation is their home, a safe environment where they can show their professionalism and sporting quality while displaying the privilege of representing Spain," the RFEF said in a statement.

"The steps taken so far by the current leadership of the RFEF have always sought this objective. However, we recognise that until yesterday we have not managed to create a climate of trust with the internationals."

In addition to the departure of Camps, Reuters, citing an RFEF source, has reported between six and nine senior officials will be invited to leave their jobs or will be sacked, as part of the deal with the players.

This would be in keeping with the "immediate and profound changes" Victor Francos, the head of the Spanish government's national sports agency (CSD), said the federation had committed to after reaching an agreement with players.

"During the last few days we have reiterated our public commitment to make structural changes to begin this new, absolutely necessary stage that respects criteria of good governance, transparency and equality," the RFEF's statement added.

"We have accelerated the changes planned by the federation and we have communicated this decision to both the CSD and the international players.

"Spanish football deserves absolute recognition, and all of us who are part of it must unite to achieve it."

Spain are set to play Sweden on Friday and Switzerland on Tuesday in the Nations League.