Striker Kelechi Iheanacho scored the first goal in Leicester City's 2-0 win at Norwich City - their sixth from seven Championship games

Goalkeeper Mads Hermansen says Leicester City are "finding new solutions" to keep up their fine start to the Championship season.

Wednesday's 2-0 victory at Norwich City was a sixth league win in seven games.

It leaves them one point behind leaders Preston North End in second, as they get used to working with new head coach Enzo Maresca.

"We're improving every single day and every game we find new solutions," Hermansen told BBC Radio Leicester.

"I love to be part of this team and the way we do things. It suits me very well."

Mads Hermansen has started in six of the Foxes' seven Championship games so far this season

The win at Carrow Road marked a first league clean sheet for the Foxes for five games and a further sign of improvement.

Denmark Under-21 international Hermansen, 23, was brought in this summer from Brondby as part of Leicester's new-look squad following relegation from the Premier League.

With Italian Maresca having been part of Pep Guardiola's backroom staff at Manchester City, Hermansen acknowledges his role as a ball-playing goalkeeper in the Leicester team.

"He (Maresca) gives me a lot of responsibility and I really appreciate that," said Hermansen.

"I like to try to dictate the game. As a lot of teams do, they leave me open and play man-to-man with the rest of the guys, so it's up to me to find these smaller passes, to try to move things around and create these spaces.

"We work on it every day and we improve every game."