Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Kelly Smith will work alongside Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall

Arsenal and England legend Kelly Smith has been appointed assistant coach at her former club.

Smith, 44, won 11 trophies and scored 130 goals in 156 games in three spells with the Gunners between 1996 and 2017.

She spent the second half of last season on the coaching staff as Arsenal finished third in the Women's Super League.

"It's a dream come true for me to be back in this environment," said Smith.

"I grew up an Arsenal fan and was fortunate enough to play for the club for a number of years, so I'm delighted to be back in this capacity."

Smith won five league titles, five FA Cups and the Champions League with Arsenal.

England's second highest scorer with 46 goals in 117 games, she played in two World Cups and four European Championships and represented Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics.

Smith, who became England's first female professional footballer when she joined US side New Jersey in 1999, took up a player-coach role at Arsenal in 2013.

She spent two seasons as assistant to then manager Pedro Martinez Losa before ending her playing career in 2017.

Arsenal head of women's football Clare Wheatley said: "There are few people who understand what it means to represent Arsenal Women like Kelly Smith."

Arsenal start their WSL season at home to Liverpool on 1 October.