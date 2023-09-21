Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Ashley Barnes has scored twice in the Championship this season

Norwich City striker Ashley Barnes will have a scan on his knee after sustaining an injury in the Canaries' defeat by Leicester on Wednesday.

Manager David Wagner told BBC Radio Norfolk after the game that there are concerns over his knee ligaments.

"It looks like a ligament injury," said Wagner. "He needs a scan. I can't say much more until after that."

Norwich are already without striker Josh Sargent, who sustained a serious ankle injury in August.

"I won't worry about it until I know more details," said Wagner.

Summer signing Barnes has started every league game so far this season for the Canaries but came off in the 54th minute of Wednesday's match.

With Sargent out for a number of months, Norwich's forward department could be down to just Adam Idah and loanee Hwang Ui-jo, who has made just two substitute appearances for the club since arriving on deadline day.