Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

How does the new European women's football competition work?

Wales captain Sophie Ingle says they are "under no illusions" about the challenge ahead in the Nations League.

Wales begin their first Nations League campaign away to Iceland on Friday, with Denmark and former World champions Germany also facing them in Group A3.

Gemma Grainger's side, ranked 29th in the world, are the fourth seed in the group with third seed Iceland ranked 15 places above Wales.

"To be in Group A is a great test for us," said Ingle.

"We are under no illusions that we are fourth seed in the group, but as a team that means nothing to us.

"We will give everything on the night against whoever we play to get three points.

"Each game will be a different challenge, no two teams are the same and the other three teams in our group are very different."

Wales and Iceland met earlier this year in the Pinatar Cup - a friendly four-team tournament in Spain - and played out an entertaining goalless draw.

It was an extremely competitive encounter in which neither team shied away from a tackle, the heated nature of which is rarely seen in friendly games.

"They are a very physical team, quite direct, and we had to learn on that night that it was going to be a bit of a fight," Ingle recalled.

"You want to get stuck in; if your opponent is going to give a bit you need to give it back.

"If you can match teams on that level you always have half a chance of winning.

"They have really fast wingers too who want to run at you so it will be another great test, but one we're looking forward to."

Nations League is 'trial run' for Euros - Wales manager Gemma Grainer

Wales boss Grainger echoed Ingle's views about the challenge posed by their Group A3 opponents, but said they will be using the competition as a trial run for bigger things.

"We're preparing to qualify for a major tournament and we see this as the first step," said Grainger.

"The Nations League, being in League A, is a really exciting opportunity and one we are looking forward to.

"We know we are fourth seed, so from an external perspective people will have expectations of us finishing fourth.

"But those are not our expectations, our expectations are to use this Nations League as a trial run for a European Championships.

"The 16 teams in League A is effectively a 16-team start to a European Championship, so to be in that we'll use these games to help us progress towards the ultimate goal."

The four group winners in League A will meet in the Nations League semi-finals, with the two finalists joining hosts France as the European representatives in the 2024 Olympic Games.

The four third-placed teams in League A will face a play-off against the second-placed teams in League B in February.

The fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B, replaced by the group winners from that league.