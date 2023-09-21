Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Joe Edwards was recalled for Argyle's loss at Bristol City, having been rested for the trip to Preston

Plymouth Argyle captain Joe Edwards expects the team to "react well" to their 4-1 loss at Bristol City.

The Pilgrims made seven changes at Ashton Gate and conceded an early goal for the second successive game.

The defeat was Argyle's fifth in six games.

"When we come away from the basics and the things that we're good at and have got us to the position we're in, we often find ourselves on the back of a result like that," Edwards said.

"It hasn't happened often during my time in the last five seasons, but when it does we usually react well, and that's what we've got to concentrate on now," he told BBC Radio Devon.

Having conceded after 45 seconds at Preston on Saturday, it was inside three minutes that Bristol City took the lead, before the Robins got another soon after.

It left Argyle still looking for a first away win since promotion as League One champions.

"It's a tough league against some good sides and to give them an advantage early on is going to make it hard for ourselves to get back into games," added Edwards.

"So that's definitely one thing we'll be looking to improve on.

"We know that they're tough games and you have to be at your absolute maximum coming into them, and we weren't that on Tuesday.

"That's the disappointing thing for us, and something that we need to look at ourselves and make sure we address it and put things right.

"No-one meant to go out there and play poorly. The lads are still trying and they'll always give everything they can, but on Tuesday it wasn't enough."