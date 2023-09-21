Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Elliot Lee celebrates after scoring for Wrexham against Grimsby Town, their 22nd win of 2023

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson says the League Two club can be "very proud" of matching Manchester City's feat of most league wins in 2023.

Both Wrexham and City, the Champions League and Premier League winners, have won 22 games so far this calendar year.

Parkinson said the aim for his League Two side was to "achieve even more".

"We're very proud of that because we're up against some very good teams across the pyramid of football," Parkinson told BBC Sport Wales.

"To be up there and talked about with names like Man City is a great achievement for everybody at the club.

"Like Man City will be saying when they saw that stat come out and how well they've done, it's about what's ahead.

"We know that we've done well to be up there and talked about with those names, but it's what ahead and how do we go again and achieve even more."

Wrexham secured their return to the Football League after a 15-year absence by winning last season's National League title and breaking a number of records.

Parkinson's team are currently fourth in League Two - three points behind leaders Gillingham - and are unbeaten in seven games after losing their opening game at home to MK Dons.

"We've worked hard since the start of the season in looking at areas we needed to improve, personnel and in terms of structure of the side," Parkinson added.

"I've enjoyed the division so far, enjoyed the new season and very excited about what lies ahead.

"I feel we've got a squad that's evolving into a good one and there's decent competition across the pitch and there's been some good performances."

Wrexham travel to Stockport County on Saturday and renew acquaintances with the club which pipped them to the National League title in 2022.

"We enjoyed our games in the National League and it's fantastic to be meeting them back in league football," Parkinson added.

"We know what they're all about, they've invested well over the years and building a very good football club like we are."