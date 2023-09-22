Huw Jenkins was chairman of Swansea City from January 2002 until February 2019

Ex-Swansea City chairman Huw Jenkins has been named the preferred bidder in a proposed takeover of Newport County.

The fan-owned League Two club had been considering two rival offers of investment after weeks of talks.

Jenkins, who oversaw Swansea's rise from the bottom division to European football, has been confirmed as the recommended choice of the club's board.

He will become County's majority shareholder if proposals are passed by supporters in a vote next week.

The 60-year-old businessman's offer was chosen ahead of a bid from a US-based consortium including Dan Donoghue and current Newport director Jon Pratt.

A club statement read: "The board of directors at Newport County AFC is pleased to announce that the preferred bidder to become the new majority shareholder of the football club is Huw Jenkins.

"We are grateful to both bidders for coming forward and for the interest they have shown in our football club."

Jenkins is due to present his bid to members of the club's Supporters Trust in a special general meeting on Thursday 28 September.

The club has been fan-owned since 2015 and the Trust currently have a 79% stake in the club, with three quarters of members present at the meeting needing to approve the deal before being passed to the EFL to sanction the takeover.

It could mark the return of Jenkins to a senior football role for the first time since resigning as Swansea chairman in 2019 following 17 years at the helm. The period saw Swansea win four promotions and the League Cup, with Jenkins earning widespread praise for his role.

Part of a local group that rescued Swansea in 2002, Jenkins cashed in on some of his shares in a controversial takeover by an American consortium in 2016.

The Exiles have been seeking a cash boost from new investors after posting losses of £1.2m in their most recent accounts.

Fans had been warned they faced an "urgency to secure the financial future for 2023-24 and the longer term" external-link and could have to find £500,000 to fund ongoing losses and pay creditors.

Discussions with interested parties were based on Newport seeking immediate investment, as well as additional financial support over a prolonged period.

Newport's Trust are expected to retain a shareholding on the basis of raising extra cash

Newport have been seeking an immediate investment as well as additional finance to come over a prolonged period, with the trust handing over the majority of its stake in the club, although they could retain a shareholding if they are able to offer up further funds.

Speaking on the vote, Exiles boss Graham Coughlan said: "It's a big, big decision. The football club is at the heart of the community, the fans absolutely love it.

I hope whatever decision is made, I hope it's the right decision which I trust it will be because there is enough quality around about the place and there is plenty of care and love for the football club.

"It is not something any manager can get drawn on or players can get drawn on., We are asked to do a job on the grass and the training ground. All the political side is out of our remit.

"But I am the same as any other person I hope the right decision is made - and I trust it will be because there are enough good people who care and love this football club."