Anthony Patterson was an ever-present for Sunderland in the Championship last season

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has signed a new contract aimed at keeping him at the club until 2028.

The England Under-21 international has become a regular for the Black Cats since the 2021-22 season, when he helped them to win promotion to the Championship from League One.

Patterson played in all 46 of Sunderland's league fixtures last term.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said Patterson's long-term deal was a "real statement" by the club.

"He's establishing himself as one of the best young English goalkeepers," Speakman added. external-link

"We have confidence in him and his ability to further improve, and equally he has confidence in us, which I feel is important.

"As an academy graduate, we couldn't be happier for Anthony and his journey so far is a testament to the work undertaken by him and so many staff over a significant period of time."

Patterson, who has helped the Black Cats to four wins and one draw in their last five Championship matches, said "You can see the trajectory the club is on and it's an exciting time to be here.

"It's obviously an absolute dream to come through the academy to where I am now. When you first join the club at the age of 10, you don't ever think too much about actually playing for Sunderland."