Julio Enciso's goal against Premier League champions Manchester City earned Brighton a 1-1 draw

Julio Enciso's goal for Brighton against Manchester City and Sam Kerr's World Cup wonder strike are among 11 nominations for the Fifa Puskas Award.

Enciso, 19, produced a stunning finish to the top corner from 25 yards against City in the Premier League in May.

Australia's Kerr struck in the semi-final against England, receiving the ball in her own half before running at defenders and firing past Mary Earps.

The award recognises the best finish in world football during the year.

There are three female players on the shortlist, with Beatriz Zaneratto and Linda Caicedo also scoring memorable World Cup goals.

Brazil's Zaneratto provided the finishing touch for a wonderful team goal against Panama and Caicedo curled in for Colombia against Germany.

The nominations include an audacious 'rabona' by Nuno Santos of Sporting Lisbon and Guilherme Miranda's remarkable overhead kick from outside the penalty area for Botafogo.

The MLS is represented by Argentine Alvaro Barreal of FC Cincinnati, who struck a thunderous volley from an out-swinging corner against Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the US Open Cup, while UD Ibiza's Ivan Morante scored in similar circumstances - but first controlled the ball past a defender before guiding it into the top corner.

The awards puts the emphasis on spectacular goals in all their forms.

South Korea Under-20 international Kang Seong-jin dribbled past three players and then produced several step-overs before scoring with a terrific 20-yard finish against Jordan.

Kazakhstan's Askhat Tagybergen and Brian Lozano of Mexican club Atlas both found the target with sensational long-range strikes to also be included in the vote.

Despite Sam Kerr's goal, Australia fell to a 3-1 defeat by eventual World Cup runners-up England