James Scott scored a late winner over Crawley Town in the first round of the Carabao Cup last month

Exeter City striker James Scott has expressed his relief that the knee injury he suffered last month was not as serious as he had thought.

Scott, 23, was hurt at Portsmouth having scored in the first two games of the season but has returned to action.

The former Scotland Under-21 player moved to City in January having been hampered by injuries at Hull City.

"I was really close to surgery, so I'm glad it was only a month rather than months," Scott told BBC Sport

Scott returned to action as a substitute against Cheltenham last week and played 60 minutes in Exeter's 9-0 drubbing by Reading in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.

He says he is glad that he still has the chance to build on a good start to the season after only missing a month.

"This is my first pre-season in a few years, I've been injured for most of them, so to have that under my belt you can see I was fit and ready to go and scoring goals," he added.

"I still have that in me, I just had to get a few games before I got back into it, and hopefully I'll bang in some more goals."

Even without Scott, Exeter have impressed so far in League One this season.

Fives wins and a draw from their opening eight matches has put them second in the table, behind leaders Portsmouth on goal difference.

"I feel like something's clicked this year, I don't know if the boys have had a good summer," said Scott.

"From the first day of pre-season everyone's just clicked and bonded.

"I feel like even when you're out on the training ground, everyone's thriving off each other, there's a good energy."