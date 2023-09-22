Tanya Oxtoby takes charge of her first match as Northern Ireland manager against Republic of Ireland on Saturday

Women's Nations League: Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland Date: Saturday, 23 September Kick-off: 13:00 BST Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

Tanya Oxtoby says she "wants to win" going into her first match in charge of Northern Ireland against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

Oxtoby most recently worked under Emma Hayes at Chelsea, where she won numerous trophies.

The Australian says she "comes from a winning environment" and wants to carry that into her new role with NI.

"The Republic have just come back from a major tournament and that is where we want to be," said Oxtoby.

Oxtoby's first match in charge is the opening inaugural Women's Nations League game, which has a direct impact on qualification for the next Euros in 2025, and will be the Republic women's first game at the Aviva Stadium.

The Republic of Ireland are playing their first match since coming back from the World Cup in Australia and 38,000 tickets have been sold for the Irish derby.

Oxtoby says she hopes her squad will embrace the occasion and the match against the Republic will allow her to "see where we are at".

"We are learning loads but we are having a good time, I hope," Oxtoby said on her first week of training.

"It's been a really good few days. I feel like we are prepared, as much as we can be in the short time that we've had together.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing this group go out and enjoy the game, show what they are all about a be really brave.

"It will be a really good learning experience to see where we are at."

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan says watching the Republic at the World Cup in Australia added further fuel to help her team to that stage, and she added Saturday's hosts were "outstanding" at their first major tournament.

"You want to play in the biggest games and this is our first ever Nations League game and it's quite fitting that it's against our neighbours," added Callaghan.

"They have world class players and for us to come up against a team like that is going to be really good competition to see where we are at.

"We want to be a team who goes on to those international tournaments, whether that is the Euros or the World Cup.

"We have an incredible team of staff behind us now and the backing of our association, it's all to play for and we have a great future ahead."

"We won't be underestimating Northern Ireland'

Republic of Ireland interim manager Eileen Gleeson says her squad have had "a really positive week" as she steps in following the departure of Vera Pauw after the World Cup.

Celtic defender Caitlin Hayes has come into the team after having her Irish citizenship approved and she has been training with the squad ahead of the game.

"There have been lots of changes but it has been excellent with lots of positive vibes," said Gleeson.

"We won't be underestimating Northern Ireland and we will be taking it super serious. We will be here to put in a good performance and come away with three points.

"Tanya comes in with a huge wealth of experience so we expect a very adaptable team. Any new manager galvanises new energy in different ways.

"I am sure Tanya's methods will cause a stir in their team. We are expecting a tough challenge and they have also qualified for a major tournament. Tanya will drive them forward. They will come at us."

Captain Katie McCabe, who led the Republic in Australia, says it is "fantastic" that 38,000 tickets have been sold for what is effectively the team's homecoming from the World Cup.

"Yeah, 38,000 is pretty incredible. Who would have thought we would be coming off the back of our first World Cup playing at the Aviva Stadium?," she said.

"There is going to be expectation on us now. We are a team who have qualified for our first major tournament and that brings more eyes on us and more people have opinions on us.

"We understand that but we want to embrace that pressure as well. Playing for your country is always a massive honour but you have to perform at the highest level.

"Each and every single one of us in the squad know that and we'll be looking to give it 100%. The Nations League is new for us all but we will be embracing the experience, but there is also a game to play."