Coventry's three league and cup defeats this season have all come after Milan van Ewijk has been substituted

Coventry City wing-back Milan van Ewijk faces an injury lay-off after picking up a thigh muscle injury in Tuesday's 3-2 defeat at Cardiff.

Sky Blues boss Mark Robins has revealed that the 23-year-old summer signing from Dutch side Heerenveen has suffered "a significant tear" to his quadriceps.

"It's not looking good," Robins told BBC CWR. "We don't know how long he is going to be out for.

"But the scan suggests he has a significant tear in his quad."

Robins added: ""He is not showing many symptoms. We are still waiting for that report to be read by the radiologist, but it does not look good."

Van Ewijk has yet to finish a game on the losing side this season, having come off in Cardiff on 53 minutes when the score was 1-1.

In the only other two defeats, the Sky Blues were winning 1-0 at Leicester when he went off on 71 minutes, only to lose 2-2.

And, in the 2-1 EFL Cup defeat at Wimbledon which followed, Van Ewijk went off just before the Dons' late winner.

Coventry's next game is at home to Huddersfield Town on Monday night, which will now present the extra challenge of it being new Terriers boss Darren Moore's first game in charge.

Last season's beaten play-off finalists City, who were still bottom this time a year ago, currently lie 17th in the Championship table.