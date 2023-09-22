Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon at training on Friday

Craig Gordon will not necessarily return "any time soon" despite resuming training at Hearts, says head coach Steven Naismith.

Scotland international Gordon, 40, sustained a double leg break against Dundee United on Christmas Eve.

Zander Clark, 31, has deputised in Gordon's absence, playing 10 times already this season.

"He's involved in some parts of training," said Naismith before Saturday's visit to St Mirren.

"But he is just going through that period where he is building up his intensity, his minutes and what he's doing.

"Yes, he is back with the group but that's not an indication that he will be back in a squad any time soon. That's more building his robustness up, getting back into it."

Gordon spent an extended period out of the game injured between his spells with Sunderland and Celtic but had featured fairly consistently between 2014 and late last year.

And Naismith added: "When you have had that amount of time off the pitch, it's really important that you don't just go from zero to 100 and start breaking down with other injuries.

"He is in a really good place, he is looking a lot like he was before, which is fantastic news for us, but we can't get too carried away and rush it.

"All round for everybody it's good. In terms of being on the pitch, as any player and even the guys that have come in that he has not actually played with, when he comes back into training and he's making some of the saves that he makes, people take note and realise how good a goalie he is.

"It's a good sight for us, to be honest."