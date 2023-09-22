Sweden v Spain

SwedenSweden17:30SpainSpain
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Albania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hungary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Republic of Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Serbia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Greece
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Poland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Ukraine
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Armenia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Estonia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Israel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bulgaria
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Kosovo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|North Macedonia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Luxembourg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Turkey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Lithuania
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|4
|Georgia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Austria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|France
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Norway
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Portugal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Italy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Spain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Sweden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Czech Republic
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Belarus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bos-Herze
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Slovenia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Croatia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Finland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Romania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Slovakia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Latvia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Malta
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Andorra
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Moldova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Denmark
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Iceland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Wales
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cyprus
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Azerbaijan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Faroe Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Montenegro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0