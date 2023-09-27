Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Hinata Miyazawa joined Manchester United after winning the Golden Boot for being top scorer at the 2023 World Cup

Six weeks after Spain broke English hearts in the final of the 2023 World Cup, the Women's Super League returns on 1 October.

Several WSL clubs have signed players who shone in Australia and New Zealand - giving fans a chance to see the stars of that tournament closer to home.

We've picked out 10 of the biggest and most interesting of those signings, as they embark on their debut campaigns in English club football.

Hinata Miyazawa

Joined Manchester United from Mynavi Sendai

Having lost the goals of Alessia Russo to Arsenal in the summer, Manchester United have moved to sign the player who scored more than any other at the 2023 World Cup.

Miyazawa claimed the Golden Boot by scoring five goals in as many games for Japan, with United manager Marc Skinner hopeful that the 23-year-old can bring that record into the WSL.

Former England forward Eniola Aluko described Japan as "unstoppable" following their 3-1 win over Norway in the last 16 of the World Cup. "These players are at the height of their confidence - the chemistry, the flow, the timing," she said on ITV1.

Central to that was Miyazawa, whose driving impetus and clinical finishing was key to Japan looking like champions-elect at times in Australia and New Zealand.

The WSL is a step up for Miyazawa from Japan's WE League where she has played for the past two seasons - but her performances at the World Cup seem like a good omen.

Kyra Cooney-Cross

Joined Arsenal from Hammarby

Fresh from starring in co-hosts Australia's run to their first World Cup semi-final, Cooney-Cross joined Arsenal as their fifth and final signing of the summer.

The 21-year-old started all seven of the Matildas' World Cup games in the heart of midfield, and was a powerful driving and creative force for Tony Gustavsson's team.

"Kyra is one of the best young players in world football and we are delighted to have brought her to Arsenal," said manager Jonas Eidevall.

"Her passing ability and explosiveness allow her to affect games in a way you rarely see from such a young player."

A reported transfer fee of around £250,000 is a hefty price in women's football - but one which could prove a bargain if Arsenal overhaul Chelsea in the WSL title race.

Geyse

Joined Manchester United from Barcelona

While Brazil's fleeting appearance at the 2023 World Cup hardly gave Geyse a chance to shine, she is likely to give a much better account of herself in the WSL this season.

The 25-year-old played in all three of Brazil's matches as they were dumped out in the group stage by Jamaica. She provided an assist in their opening 4-0 win over Panama, a strong team display which turned out to be a false dawn.

At club level Geyse enjoyed much more success last season, helping Barcelona earn a second Women's Champions League crown.

Capable of playing anywhere across the front line, she will be key for United as they mount their first Champions League campaign, as well as try and build on last season's second-place finish in the WSL.

United manager Skinner said: "Geyse is a proven winner on the biggest stages."

Amanda Ilestedt

Joined Arsenal from Paris St-Germain

Behind Miyazawa in the World Cup Golden Boot standings, four players each had four goals. Three were lauded attackers - Germany's Alexandra Popp, France forward Kadidiatou Diani and Netherlands midfielder Jill Roord.

The other was an odd one out - Sweden central defender Ilestedt, who proved herself an incredible danger from set-pieces.

She scored a last-minute winner against South Africa, twice with headers from corners against Italy and the opening goal in the quarter-final victory over Japan.

As well as her prowess in the opposition box, Ilestedt was one of the competition's outstanding defensive players in helping Sweden finish third. She is an important acquisition by Arsenal, with Leah Williamson injured and fellow central defender Rafaelle Souza having been sold.

"Amanda scored some really nice goals from set-pieces," her new manager Eidevall said as a BBC pundit during the World Cup. "But for me, the reason why she has had a really strong tournament is the way she has led the defence. She is really strong at defending in and around the box."

Riko Ueki

Joined West Ham from Tokyo Verdy Beleza

With new manager Rehanne Skinner having lost several key players in the summer, the former Tottenham boss badly needs a reliable source of goals if West Ham are to avoid a relegation dogfight.

Ueki may be the woman to provide them. She played in all five of Japan's World Cup fixtures and scored twice, including in the 4-0 group stage win over eventual champions Spain.

The 24-year-old will be in familiar company as she becomes the third Japanese player in the Hammers squad, joining Risa Shimizu and Honoka Hayashi.

This should help her acclimatise quickly to the WSL, as will her all-action style which should make for a good fit in English football.

Daphne van Domselaar

Joined Aston Villa from Twente

Having finished a club record high of fifth in the WSL last season, Aston Villa could have been left reeling by the loss of first-choice goalkeeper and England international Hannah Hampton to Chelsea.

Instead, they have arguably upgraded. Van Domselaar suggested she could be one of the best goalkeepers in international football with her displays for the Netherlands at Euro 2022 - and she affirmed that reputation at the 2023 World Cup.

Her saves were key to the Dutch pushing USA into second place in their group, before she produced one of the finest individual performances of the tournament in the last-16 win over South Africa.

A superb shot-stopper, at 23 there is still plenty of room for Van Domselaar to grow even further as a commanding presence in the Villa back line.

"She's a player who comes with great pedigree and potential to be one of the world's best," said Villa manager Carla Ward.

Irene Guerrero

Joined Manchester United from Atletico Madrid

Having lost one key player from the world champions in Ona Batlle, who joined Barcelona, Manchester United have brought in another Spaniard.

Guerrero played a supporting role for Spain at the World Cup - she was an unused substitute in the final and made only three appearances in the tournament, all from the bench.

But the 26-year-old adds steel and experience to the United midfield alongside Katie Zelem and Hayley Ladd, as well as Champions League experience from her time at Levante, where she played before a season with Atletico Madrid.

Ashley Lawrence

Joined Chelsea from Paris St-Germain

While Canada endured a nightmare World Cup - dumped out at the group stage following a 4-0 loss to Australia - the blame cannot be placed at the feet of Lawrence.

The versatile player, capable of playing at full-back or in midfield, Lawrence was part of the Canadian side which won Olympic gold in 2021 and brings that winning experience to a club full of it.

Lawrence joins from Paris St-Germain, where she was a Champions League finalist in 2017. With the European cup the ultimate prize for domestically dominant Chelsea, her experience could provide an extra edge.

"Ashley has established herself as one of the best full-backs in the women's game for both club and country," said Chelsea manager Emma Hayes.

"Her ability to get forward and her progressive play into the final third is a standout strength and she can play on both the left and right side."

Sophie Roman Haug

Joined Liverpool from Roma

In a World Cup campaign blighted by poor performances on the field and public fallings out off it, Haug was the star in the only moment of joy for Norway.

She scored a hat-trick as the 1995 champions beat Philippines 6-0 to qualify second in Group A, although they were comprehensively beaten and outplayed by Japan in the last 16.

The 24-year-old represents something of a coup for mid-table Liverpool, joining from Champions League qualifiers Roma.

The Reds will hope Haug can replace the goals of last season's top scorer Katie Stengel, who has joined American side NJ/NY Gotham FC.

Tall for a female player at 5ft 10in, Haug should have no issue adapting from Italy to the more physical WSL.

Jorelyn Carabali

Joined Brighton from Atletico Mineiro

While Colombia drew particular praise and attention for their bold attacking football in reaching the World Cup quarter-finals, they also featured a solid defence - in which Carabali was crucial.

The 26-year-old played in all five of Colombia's matches, including the historic win over Germany in the group stage and the last-eight meeting with England.

Carabali has no prior experience of English football, but looks an astute signing by a Brighton side desperate to improve on last season's 11th-placed finish and relegation battle.

"We're delighted to have Jorelyn with us," said Brighton manager Melissa Phillips.

"This is her first taste of football in Europe, but we saw from her performances in the World Cup this summer that she has so much to offer in terms of her ability and mentality."