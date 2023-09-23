Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Hibernian assistant Jamie McAllister is a leading candidate for the managerial vacancy at Inverness Caledonian Thistle. (Daily Record) external-link

Brighton & Hove Albion have handed Harvey Gilmour, the 17-year-old brother of their Scotland international, Billy, a trial after the midfielder was released by Kilmarnock this summer. (Daily Record) external-link

Manager Michael Beale is eager to see 16-year-old midfielder Bailey Rice make an impact at Rangers. (The Herald) external-link

Rangers are assessing loan options for 20-year-old winger Ross McCausland. (Daily Record) external-link

Victory for Rangers over Real Betis in Thursday's Europa League match boosted the Scottish co-efficient and the country's hopes of retaining a top 10 place and automatic Champions League group stage place. (Football Scotland) external-link

Kilmarnock forward Bobby Wales is poised to sign a new two-year contract with the Scottish Premiership club. (Daily Record) external-link

Fenerbahce head coach İsmail Kartal insists former Rangers winger Ryan Kent remains integral to his plans despite hardly using him since his arrival from Ibrox. (The National) external-link