Last updated on .From the section Football

Former Plymouth Argyle defender Ryan law was sent off for Truro

Truro City suffered a second successive loss to Weston-super-Mare as they went down 1-0 in National League South.

Having lost 2-0 in FA Cup qualifying in Somerset last week the White Tigers were beaten at home by the side that went up with them from the Southern League Premier South last season.

Truro created a good number of chances in both halves but could not convert.

Ryan Law was sent off for a second booking with 14 minutes left and Kieran Thomas scored soon after for Weston.

Truro's afternoon was made worse when Ed Palmer was stretchered off in stoppage time as the White Tigers dropped to 11th place, one spot above their opponents.