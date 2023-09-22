Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry's Adam O'Reilly gets above David Cawley to head clear in Friday night's game

Derry City's title hopes have been hit by a controversial 1-0 defeat by Sligo Rovers in Friday night's Premier Division game at the Showgrounds.

Stefan Radosavljevic scored a late winner for the hosts but Derry were incensed as they believed he used a hand to bundle the ball over the line.

City were playing with 10 men at the time after Ronan Boyce's dismissal for two yellow cards.

Derry drop five points behind leaders Shamrock Rovers, who drew 0-0 at UCD.

Referee Rob Harvey gave the 85th-minute goal as Rovers, who were unexpectedly held by the bottom side, extended their gap over the Candystripes with five games to play.

The game was a war of attrition with free-flowing football at a premium throughout. Derry dominated possession but did not test Sligo goalkeeper Richard Brush nearly enough.

City midfielder Will Patching and Sligo's Robbie Burton tussle for possession

The visitors had to wait until the half-hour mark for their first real effort on goal. Will Patching, who was energetic throughout, broke on the counter attack and fed Danny Mullen and the Scottish forward stung Brush's palms with a drive.

The first half ended with tensions almost bubbling over - Ben Doherty and Johan Brannefalk collided in the corner, which led to a bit of pushing and shoving and set the tone for a tetchy second half.

The second half began with more energy from both teams and Mullen linked up well with Paul McMullan on a couple of occasions to test the home defence while Reece Hutchinson found Martello after a mazy run with striker forcing the first real save from Brian Maher.

The visitors were furious when the referee blew for a foul on McMullan with the advantage clearly in their favour and with Adam O'Reilly free in the box.

Ruaidhri Higgins introduced Cian Kavanagh and within a couple of minutes he had a penalty shout waved away after colliding with Brush while challenging for a long ball from Cameron McJannet.

There was little more of note going forward for Derry before Boyce's red card with 10 minutes left.

The goal came five minutes later for the Bit O' Red and they had a chance to seal the victory in stoppage time but Lukas Browning blazed over from close range.

The win for Sligo, coupled with Cork City's defeat at Shelbourne, eases their relegation fears somewhat while Derry could come to rue the dropped points.

Higgins did not see the handball incident for the goal but he said Brush's challenge on Kavanagh was a "stonewall penalty".

He added: "The Sligo players are baffled that we didn't get a penalty and the same referee has cost us.

"It would be remiss of me if I didn't comment on what I felt was a stonewall penalty - I don't think you could get a more clearcut penalty.

"They are decisions that you need to go for you and there's no denying it has cost us."