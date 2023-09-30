Close menu
Championship
WatfordWatford15:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
Venue: Vicarage Road

Watford v Middlesbrough

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester8701145921
2Ipswich87011710721
3Preston8620136720
4Sunderland95131881016
5Hull8431138515
6Leeds8341137613
7Cardiff84131412213
8Norwich84131716113
9Bristol City833297212
10Birmingham833287112
11Millwall832378-111
12Plymouth83141613310
13West Brom82421211110
14Blackburn83141216-410
15Southampton83141219-710
16Watford8233111019
17Huddersfield8233913-49
18Coventry8152121118
19QPR8224712-58
20Stoke8215812-47
21Swansea81341012-26
22Middlesbrough8125715-85
23Rotherham8125817-95
24Sheff Wed9027517-122
