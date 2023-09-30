Watford v Middlesbrough

WatfordWatford15:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leicester
|8
|7
|0
|1
|14
|5
|9
|21
|2
|Ipswich
|8
|7
|0
|1
|17
|10
|7
|21
|3
|Preston
|8
|6
|2
|0
|13
|6
|7
|20
|4
|Sunderland
|9
|5
|1
|3
|18
|8
|10
|16
|5
|Hull
|8
|4
|3
|1
|13
|8
|5
|15
|6
|Leeds
|8
|3
|4
|1
|13
|7
|6
|13
|7
|Cardiff
|8
|4
|1
|3
|14
|12
|2
|13
|8
|Norwich
|8
|4
|1
|3
|17
|16
|1
|13
|9
|Bristol City
|8
|3
|3
|2
|9
|7
|2
|12
|10
|Birmingham
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|7
|1
|12
|11
|Millwall
|8
|3
|2
|3
|7
|8
|-1
|11
|12
|Plymouth
|8
|3
|1
|4
|16
|13
|3
|10
|13
|West Brom
|8
|2
|4
|2
|12
|11
|1
|10
|14
|Blackburn
|8
|3
|1
|4
|12
|16
|-4
|10
|15
|Southampton
|8
|3
|1
|4
|12
|19
|-7
|10
|16
|Watford
|8
|2
|3
|3
|11
|10
|1
|9
|17
|Huddersfield
|8
|2
|3
|3
|9
|13
|-4
|9
|18
|Coventry
|8
|1
|5
|2
|12
|11
|1
|8
|19
|QPR
|8
|2
|2
|4
|7
|12
|-5
|8
|20
|Stoke
|8
|2
|1
|5
|8
|12
|-4
|7
|21
|Swansea
|8
|1
|3
|4
|10
|12
|-2
|6
|22
|Middlesbrough
|8
|1
|2
|5
|7
|15
|-8
|5
|23
|Rotherham
|8
|1
|2
|5
|8
|17
|-9
|5
|24
|Sheff Wed
|9
|0
|2
|7
|5
|17
|-12
|2
