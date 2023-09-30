Close menu
League One
ExeterExeter City15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
Venue: St James Park

Exeter City v Northampton Town

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth9540156919
2Oxford Utd8602157818
3Stevenage9531146818
4Port Vale95221114-317
5Barnsley95132011916
6Exeter9513107316
7Bolton84221410414
8Peterborough94231311214
9Derby8413149513
10Cambridge8413107313
11Wycombe8413912-313
12Bristol Rovers8332129312
13Lincoln City8332129312
14Blackpool833287112
15Leyton Orient9324813-511
16Charlton83141111010
17Shrewsbury830549-59
18Northampton821569-37
19Carlisle9144711-47
20Burton9135614-86
21Wigan8413131215
22Reading8305710-35
23Fleetwood8026414-102
24Cheltenham9018015-151
