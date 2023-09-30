Close menu
League Two
SalfordSalford City15:00NewportNewport County
Venue: Peninsula Stadium

Salford City v Newport County

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 30th September 2023

  • AccringtonAccrington Stanley15:00StockportStockport County
  • WimbledonAFC Wimbledon15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
  • BarrowBarrow15:00DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
  • BradfordBradford City15:00WalsallWalsall
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00Notts CountyNotts County
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00MorecambeMorecambe
  • GillinghamGillingham15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
  • SalfordSalford City15:00NewportNewport County
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
  • WrexhamWrexham15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County96211914520
2Gillingham960388018
3Mansfield9450168817
4Crawley95221717017
5Swindon844024131116
6Crewe94412114716
7Wrexham94322020015
8Wimbledon9351159614
9Stockport94231712514
10MK Dons94231615114
11Bradford9342109113
12Accrington94141313013
13Barrow833287112
14Morecambe8323910-111
15Newport93241719-211
16Walsall93241216-411
17Grimsby92431112-110
18Harrogate9315811-310
19Doncaster9225916-78
20Colchester82151011-17
21Salford92161116-57
22Forest Green9216918-97
23Tranmere92071215-36
24Sutton United91171221-94
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC