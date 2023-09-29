Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

West Ham boss David Moyes is set to restore his regular starters after making 10 changes for the midweek EFL Cup win at Lincoln City.

James Ward-Prowse, Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Michail Antonio and captain Kurt Zouma were among those rested for Wednesday's game.

Sheffield United forward Oli McBurnie is available after being suspended for last weekend's 8-0 defeat by Newcastle.

Gustavo Hamer has overcome the knock he sustained during that game.

John Fleck is back in training after suffering a broken leg in pre-season.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham are looking for a third consecutive win over Sheffield United.

Sheffield United's solitary victory in their past 10 away league visits to the Hammers was by 2-0 in the Championship in 2005.

West Ham United

West Ham are in danger of losing a third successive league game.

Five of their past seven matches in all competitions have finished with a 3-1 scoreline, with the Hammers winning three and losing two.

West Ham have won their past nine league fixtures against sides starting the day bottom of the table, and are unbeaten in their last 16 such games (W12, D4).

David Moyes has won all seven home matches as a manager versus Sheffield United in all competitions, by an aggregate score of 19-2.

Jarrod Bowen has scored four goals in six Premier League appearances for West Ham this season, although all four have come away from home. Last season, all six of his league goals came at the London Stadium.

Sheffield United